Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (TSE:DF) Trading 0.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (TSE:DF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.39 and last traded at C$6.37. Approximately 112,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 72,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.34.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$155.17 million and a PE ratio of 4.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.25.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend 15 Split Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.