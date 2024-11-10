Disciplined Investments LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Disciplined Investments LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 23,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $55.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $42.13 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.19 and a 200-day moving average of $52.86.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.