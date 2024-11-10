Disciplined Investments LLC Has $414,000 Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.44. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.44 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

