Disciplined Investments LLC Has $4.86 Million Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,586 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.4% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Disciplined Investments LLC owned 0.25% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFLV. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 126.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 449.1% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $32.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.81.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

