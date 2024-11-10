Disciplined Investments LLC Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,762 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 2.0% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,192,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,097,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479,963 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,252,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,705,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,085 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10,634.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $126,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,434 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 46.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,219,929 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $409,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 34.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,762,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $351,602,000 after acquiring an additional 712,062 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price (down previously from $139.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.47.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $111.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.73 and its 200-day moving average is $112.40. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $101.29 and a 12 month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

