Disciplined Investments LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Disciplined Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.5% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $46.79 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $44.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.