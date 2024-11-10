Disciplined Investments LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Disciplined Investments LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $757,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.30. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

