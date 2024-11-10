Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Position Increased by FMB Wealth Management

FMB Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,439 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 3.9% of FMB Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. FMB Wealth Management owned 0.10% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triune Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,604,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,331,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,674,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,372,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,585,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,848,000 after acquiring an additional 907,930 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAX opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $27.33.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.