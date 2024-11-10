Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Shares Sold by Retirement Solution LLC

Retirement Solution LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,845,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,269 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up 53.0% of Retirement Solution LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Retirement Solution LLC owned about 20.95% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $217,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,402,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,561,000. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 550.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 159,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 134,570 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,142,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,697,000 after acquiring an additional 128,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 68,028 shares during the period.

Shares of DFSU opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average is $35.56. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

