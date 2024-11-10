Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Sold by Retirement Solution LLC

Retirement Solution LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,926 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Retirement Solution LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Retirement Solution LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,822,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,391,000 after purchasing an additional 441,160 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,877,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,215,000 after buying an additional 493,911 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,633,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,515,000 after acquiring an additional 79,374 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,915,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,795,000 after acquiring an additional 79,496 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,906,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DFAU opened at $41.58 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $41.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.06.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

