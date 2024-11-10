Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by G2 Capital Management LLC OH

G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 70.3% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $59,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 421.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $30.29 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $32.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

