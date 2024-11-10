Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Raymond James

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 92.70% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dianthus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DNTH opened at $29.06 on Friday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $853.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.51.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.15). Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,376.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 250.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,135,000 after buying an additional 384,182 shares during the last quarter. StemPoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $89,761,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,251,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,990,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Stories

