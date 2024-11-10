Diamondback Energy’s (FANG) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $210.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FANG. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.64.

FANG opened at $181.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.77 and a 200-day moving average of $192.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 0.45. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $145.70 and a 1-year high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($1.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.61%.

In other news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 67.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,907 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 412 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

