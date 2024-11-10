Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Cut to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $49.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DVN opened at $38.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.03. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.84.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 40.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

