Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

DB stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,247,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 57,455 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 816,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,865,000 after buying an additional 470,987 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,855,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,257,000 after buying an additional 95,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

