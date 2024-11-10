Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.70.

DENN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Denny’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Denny’s Price Performance

Shares of DENN opened at $6.99 on Friday. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The company has a market cap of $358.80 million, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.64%. The firm had revenue of $111.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 19.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 267,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 44,414 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Denny’s by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Denny’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,103,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after buying an additional 146,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,335,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,885,000 after acquiring an additional 89,465 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

