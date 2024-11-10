Del Sette Capital Management LLC Has $12.20 Million Stock Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,114 shares during the quarter. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF comprises approximately 9.5% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Del Sette Capital Management LLC owned about 0.96% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $12,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5,527.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 469,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 461,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDOG opened at $59.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a twelve month low of $45.09 and a twelve month high of $60.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.81.

About ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

