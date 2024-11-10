Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.55% from the stock’s current price.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.96.

DDOG opened at $124.45 on Friday. Datadog has a twelve month low of $98.80 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.56, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.92 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $290,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 183,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,939,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,322 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $290,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 183,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,939,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $10,499,952.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,076,729.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,291 shares of company stock valued at $54,154,859 over the last ninety days. 11.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 216.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 70.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

