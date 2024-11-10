DA Davidson Issues Positive Forecast for Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Price

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Get Five9 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FIVN

Five9 Stock Up 12.2 %

FIVN stock traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.82. 6,456,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,791. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.64 and a beta of 0.85. Five9 has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.24.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.54 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,395 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $42,561.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,964.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $87,033.05. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 132,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,629.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $42,561.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,964.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,753 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the second quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth $6,990,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,062,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,307,000 after acquiring an additional 446,151 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth $1,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.