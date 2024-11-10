CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes $3.12 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 89,137.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,912,000 after buying an additional 1,183,739 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $897,908,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,066,715,000 after acquiring an additional 331,797 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $218,786,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 233.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $295,198,000 after purchasing an additional 271,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,372.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,853.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,791,181. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NOW opened at $1,008.08 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $615.54 and a twelve month high of $1,024.44. The stock has a market cap of $207.66 billion, a PE ratio of 156.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $912.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $812.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.33.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

