CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes $2.87 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,874,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 112.5% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $354.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.48 and a 1 year high of $417.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $389.61 and its 200 day moving average is $356.03.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,494.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.17.

About HCA Healthcare



HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

