CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes $1.99 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 50,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 8,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $89.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.21 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,888.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,548.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,110 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

