CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases New Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,621,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 17,255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,427,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,590,000 after buying an additional 1,418,784 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 35.0% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,123,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,665,000 after acquiring an additional 550,111 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 1,507.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 347,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,349,000 after purchasing an additional 326,087 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at about $34,812,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 426,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,995,000 after purchasing an additional 272,872 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $74,184.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,779.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $70.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.49. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.19 and a 1 year high of $130.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.94.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on QRVO. StockNews.com lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $142.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

