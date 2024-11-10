CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APP. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on APP. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $202.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AppLovin from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,711.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,247 shares in the company, valued at $900,711.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,536,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,315,899.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,094 shares of company stock valued at $51,022,478 over the last ninety days. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppLovin Price Performance

APP opened at $290.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.88, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.79 and a fifty-two week high of $292.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.27 and a 200 day moving average of $101.29.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. AppLovin had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 122.06%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

