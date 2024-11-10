CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 510.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BTIG Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Ally Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Ally Financial stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $45.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average is $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

About Ally Financial

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.