CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $1.43 Million in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,075,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,431,696,000 after buying an additional 141,431 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $362,855,000 after purchasing an additional 145,453 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 157,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 142,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,777,000 after purchasing an additional 35,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,290,000 after purchasing an additional 57,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,310.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,398.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,400.25. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $953.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.21. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 575.61%. The business had revenue of $954.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.93 million. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,363.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,459.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

