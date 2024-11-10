CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys New Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 87.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE MKC opened at $77.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.92 and its 200 day moving average is $76.21. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $85.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,444. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,179,150. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.