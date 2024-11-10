CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Shares Acquired by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVR Partners were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $506,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $820,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in CVR Partners by 9.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 9,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.75 per share, for a total transaction of $645,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 9,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.75 per share, with a total value of $645,012.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,382 shares in the company, valued at $645,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 23,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,644,051.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 55,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,755.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

CVR Partners Price Performance

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UAN opened at $69.04 on Friday. CVR Partners, LP has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $88.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.77 and a 200-day moving average of $74.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

