Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Insider Sells $268,507.36 in Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Hedde sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $268,507.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,256 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,622.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Customers Bancorp Trading Up 2.3 %

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.61 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CUBI shares. Wedbush cut Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CUBI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 208.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.