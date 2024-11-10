Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,294 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $27,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,147.6% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.24.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $7,150,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,488,718.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,979,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,605,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $208.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $73.96 and a 12 month high of $133.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.32%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

