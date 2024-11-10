Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $12.37 Million Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 36,311 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $12,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.16. 2,316,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,635. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $41.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SU. TD Securities upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.