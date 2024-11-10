Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $16,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after buying an additional 1,667,778 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $837,032,000 after purchasing an additional 303,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $785,667,000 after purchasing an additional 184,059 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 578,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,597,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $424,025,000 after purchasing an additional 28,045 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $209.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.83.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $4,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,318,249.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,183,874.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 453,824 shares of company stock worth $94,003,400. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.31. 3,452,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,779,871. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.77 and a 12 month high of $236.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

