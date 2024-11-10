Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.100-0.140 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.0 million-$310.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.1 million. Cross Country Healthcare also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.10-$0.14 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCRN shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCRN traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,060. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $350.27 million, a P/E ratio of -207.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $315.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.05 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

