Cronos Tops One Day Trading Volume of $206.16 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 74.7% against the dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $3.30 billion and approximately $206.16 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00040751 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00006050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00011604 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

