Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $8.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 42.33%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

