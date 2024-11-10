Covestor Ltd Trims Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 204.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 229.3% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 15,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 174.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 56.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth about $2,926,000. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,374.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $993.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $818.45. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $467.62 and a 52 week high of $1,417.72.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.38). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.34% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The company had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 24.01%.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

