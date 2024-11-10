Covestor Ltd Sells 58 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Covestor Ltd reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Adobe by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Argus upgraded Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $494.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $217.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $514.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $516.42. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

