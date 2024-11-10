Covestor Ltd Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Covestor Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 141.0% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 89,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 52,603 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $1,305,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 62.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 182,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,814,000 after acquiring an additional 70,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 439.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 35,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.1 %

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $120.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.20 and a 12-month high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.