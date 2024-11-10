Covestor Ltd Buys 305 Shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Sphere Entertainment were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sphere Entertainment by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Sphere Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of SPHR stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $51.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sphere Entertainment ( NYSE:SPHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.47) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

SPHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPHR

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.