Covestor Ltd Buys 1,956 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 914.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 19,012 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 50.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $12,387,087.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 424,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,432,881.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $25,294,797.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,196,122.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $12,387,087.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 424,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,432,881.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,994 shares of company stock valued at $38,310,084 in the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAVA stock opened at $147.20 on Friday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $147.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.75 and a 200 day moving average of $101.77. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 397.84 and a beta of 3.23.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAVA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on CAVA Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.36.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

