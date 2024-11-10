comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SCOR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of comScore from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of comScore in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

comScore Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SCOR stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37. comScore has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $20.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in comScore stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.63% of comScore worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

