Colonial River Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Colonial River Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 31,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $5,380,688.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,897,483.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 31,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $5,380,688.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,897,483.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 313,597 shares of company stock valued at $53,268,499. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $167.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $142.50 and a 12 month high of $177.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.08 and a 200 day moving average of $168.15. The firm has a market cap of $394.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.31%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

