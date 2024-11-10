Colonial River Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Colonial River Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 300.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 34,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,775,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,806,730.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MOD shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Up 0.6 %

MOD stock opened at $128.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.21 and a 200-day moving average of $109.74. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.25. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $42.65 and a twelve month high of $141.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.86 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Featured Articles

