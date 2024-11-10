Colonial River Investments LLC Makes New $397,000 Investment in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,315 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 42.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in M/I Homes by 184.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 148.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in M/I Homes by 89.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at M/I Homes

In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 20,000 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,200. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MHO shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:MHO opened at $167.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.24. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.32 and a 1 year high of $176.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.23.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

