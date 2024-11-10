Colonial River Investments LLC Makes New $364,000 Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in Truist Financial by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,493 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 316.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,117,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,351 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $29,957,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 41.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,835,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,446,000 after acquiring an additional 541,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Truist Financial by 4,435.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 505,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,605,000 after purchasing an additional 494,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

NYSE TFC opened at $45.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.94. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $47.03.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

