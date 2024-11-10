Colonial River Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Colonial River Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Eaton by 323.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,255,000 after buying an additional 2,439,270 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 27,075.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,024 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $225,974,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1,604.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 673,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,201,000 after purchasing an additional 634,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in Eaton by 31,255.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 478,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,928,000 after purchasing an additional 476,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Karenann K. Terrell bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karenann K. Terrell bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,080 shares of company stock worth $39,375,088. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Eaton from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.28.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $366.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $144.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.01. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $217.61 and a 12 month high of $369.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $328.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.74.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

