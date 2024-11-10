Colonial River Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Colonial River Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Colonial River Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 29,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PEY stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $22.45.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.