Coinbase Wrapped BTC Price Reaches $79,586.90 on Major Exchanges (CBBTC)

Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $96.98 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinbase Wrapped BTC token can now be bought for about $79,586.90 or 0.99953918 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Coinbase Wrapped BTC has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coinbase Wrapped BTC alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $79,369.66 or 0.99681082 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79,140.96 or 0.99393856 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped BTC Profile

Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s genesis date was September 11th, 2024. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s total supply is 13,973 tokens. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped BTC is coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official Twitter account is @coinbase.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a current supply of 14,030.22421195. The last known price of Coinbase Wrapped BTC is 79,105.79700475 USD and is up 4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $82,781,636.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinbase Wrapped BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinbase Wrapped BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinbase Wrapped BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.