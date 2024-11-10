Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on November 29th

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of UTF opened at $25.49 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $26.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
