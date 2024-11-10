Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Coeur Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CDE stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -219.59 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 831.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at $57,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.